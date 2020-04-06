ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $189,617.47 and $47.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00798858 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,049,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,049,519 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

