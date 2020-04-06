ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Cap Reaches $566,869.48

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $566,869.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

