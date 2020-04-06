Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 140.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of Zumiez worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,748 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.58. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.