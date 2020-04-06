Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 388.12.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 410 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a CHF 410 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 350 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

