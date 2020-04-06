ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Reaches One Day Volume of $38,524.00

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 35.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ZVCHAIN has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $38,524.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZVCHAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.02630776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Profile

ZVCHAIN launched on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 501,356,658 coins and its circulating supply is 489,185,787 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZVCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZVCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.