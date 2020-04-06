Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,739,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,275,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 170.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $6,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,592,628 shares of company stock worth $10,242,777. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,698,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

