-$0.08 EPS Expected for Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. Oragenics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oragenics.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of OGEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,171. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

