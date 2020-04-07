-$0.15 EPS Expected for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. Livexlive Media posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million.

LIVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Livexlive Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,192. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

