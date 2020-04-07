$0.26 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Linda Koa bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

BRMK traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $974.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.