0xBitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $828,222.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $612,839.18 and approximately $828,222.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.04690859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037145 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011083 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003347 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.