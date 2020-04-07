$1.55 EPS Expected for United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. United Technologies reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

United Technologies stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

About United Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

