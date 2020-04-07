1,065,776 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,065,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,985,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.59% of Docusign as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $2,242,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Docusign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Docusign by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Docusign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $29,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,468,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,758,335. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.