134,000 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,000. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for 8.8% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,139,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,173. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $135.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.72.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

