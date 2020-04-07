$19.44 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will post $19.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.13 million and the highest is $19.98 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $18.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $80.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.85 million to $82.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $86.08 million, with estimates ranging from $83.13 million to $87.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 76.92% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Compass Point lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Securities raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $183,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,625 shares of company stock valued at $186,318. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $324.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Barings BDC has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.92%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

