197,931 Shares in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 197,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Fidus Investment accounts for 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.81% of Fidus Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,081,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Securities upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

FDUS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,196. The company has a market cap of $156.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 62.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.41%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

In other news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $71,709.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $71,876.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

