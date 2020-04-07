1SG (1SG) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded down 77.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,578.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1SG has traded 77.6% lower against the dollar. One 1SG token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00009864 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX, Kryptono, P2PB2B and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004734 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00070314 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00368889 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014867 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014310 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,147,532 tokens. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Kryptono, P2PB2B and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

