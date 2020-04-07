20,171 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,332,000. ServiceNow comprises 5.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.41. The stock had a trading volume of 261,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.