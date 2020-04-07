$3.94 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) will post $3.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.81 million and the highest is $4.06 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 million to $20.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.86 million, with estimates ranging from $22.36 million to $33.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

PINE stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

