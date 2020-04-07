3,030 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Shopify accounts for about 1.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective (up from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.37.

Shares of SHOP traded down $13.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.41. 2,902,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,377. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $593.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.80 and its 200-day moving average is $388.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.