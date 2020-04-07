3DCoin (3DC) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $154,338.70 and $24.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.