3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M stock opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.