4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on 4imprint Group to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,820 ($37.10) to GBX 2,215 ($29.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,235.17 ($42.56).

4imprint Group stock traded up GBX 76 ($1.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,906 ($25.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,433.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,973.24. The stock has a market cap of $532.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.74. 4imprint Group has a one year low of GBX 1,067.31 ($14.04) and a one year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

