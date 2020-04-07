54,953 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.5% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $4.32 on Tuesday, reaching $200.80. 35,229,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,145,000. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

