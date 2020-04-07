6,010 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $313,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $875.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $954.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,094.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 64.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.86.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

