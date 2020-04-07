71,436 Shares in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Actuant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Actuant Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

