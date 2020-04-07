81,700 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $165.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,659. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.