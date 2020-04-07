89,733 Shares in XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.03% of XOMA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 118,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,140.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 228,541 shares of company stock worth $4,008,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of XOMA opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. XOMA Corp has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.88 million, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.17.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Corp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

