911,020 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 911,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,500,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.65% of Raymond James at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,687,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,029,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

