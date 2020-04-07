94,209 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. 11,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $33.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1314 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.