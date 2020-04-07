AA PLC (LON:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AA PLC (LON:AA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 93.33 ($1.23).

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of AA stock opened at GBX 15.20 ($0.20) on Tuesday. AA has a 52-week low of GBX 14.17 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.05 ($1.21). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.02. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

