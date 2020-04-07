AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of AAON worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AAON by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,269,000 after acquiring an additional 506,782 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AAON by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AAON by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AAON by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. AAON’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

