Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by Stephens

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. 204,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

