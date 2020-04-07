Absolute (ABS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,308.90

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $15,308.90 and approximately $2,125.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.01014571 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00235476 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00172511 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007197 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061011 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

