AC3 (AC3) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, AC3 has traded 51.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. AC3 has a total market cap of $147,302.49 and approximately $11.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

