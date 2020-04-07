Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.58% from the company’s previous close.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

XLRN stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.13. 16,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,529. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

