Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Achain has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, CoinEgg and OOOBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Koinex, Coinnest, Huobi, HitBTC, OOOBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Sistemkoin, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

