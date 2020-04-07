Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acreage in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ACRGF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

