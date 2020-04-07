Actinium Trading Up 23.5% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Actinium has a market cap of $196,081.46 and $1,399.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00065687 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,638,800 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

