Adelphoi (ADL) Market Capitalization Hits $205,155.26

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $205,155.26 and $224.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.57 or 0.02599731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00204566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

