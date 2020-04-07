Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOTS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.55 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adesto Technologies during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOTS opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.18.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.