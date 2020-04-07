Advanced Technology Coin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $39,698.91 and $135.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,440,814 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

