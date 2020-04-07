Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT)

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Aegis in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36.

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

