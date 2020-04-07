Aeon Price Reaches $0.30 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 131.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 226% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00004089 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Aeon has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $58,098.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

