Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 121,814 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises 3.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 2.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $58,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMG opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 150.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $115.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.51 per share, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

