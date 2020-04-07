Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 210,860 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 3.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.26% of Agilent Technologies worth $57,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,973,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,335,000 after acquiring an additional 920,321 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

