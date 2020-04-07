Aion Price Hits $0.0689 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $28.28 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Liqui, Radar Relay and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.02597468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00205397 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Liqui, Koinex, Binance, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.