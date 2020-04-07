Air Canada (ACDVF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF):

4/2/2020 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Air Canada is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Air Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Air Canada had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Air Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

ACDVF stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,020. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.