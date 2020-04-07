AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS: AIQUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

4/2/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/25/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

3/24/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/13/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/14/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

2/10/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

