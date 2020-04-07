Airbus’ (EADSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung fur Airbus auf Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 69 Euro belassen. Analystin Milene Kerner wird in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie im Zuge der Corona-Krise zuruckhaltender fur den europaischen Luftfahrt- und Rustungssektor, wobei sie letzteren Bereich nun bevorzugt. Im kommerziellen Luftfahrtsektor sieht sie bei Airbus die attraktivsten Chancen nach der Covid-19-Krise. Grund sei die starke Wettbewerbsposition des A320 gegenuber der 737 Max von Konkurrent Boeing im Markt fur Flugzeuge mit nur einem Kabinengang./ag/ajx

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 20:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41. Airbus has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $154.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,832 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

