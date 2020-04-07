Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.31 ($108.50).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €58.36 ($67.86) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €89.17 and a 200-day moving average of €119.08. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

